Delhi government plans to repair 600 km of roads by December, projects back on track

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has said the road repair works have resumed and the government plans to repair 600 km of roads by December this year.

This comes after the road repair projects had to be halted for months as the West Asia war affected the supply and pushed up the prices of bitumen, a petroleum byproduct used in road construction. But thanks to the approval of cost escalation proposals for all projects starting from April this year to November by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the projects are back on track.

“Due to the war situation, the supply of bitumen was affected, and its prices also saw a significant increase. This led to delays in the work, but we have reissued the tender and restarted the work afresh.

Road construction and resurfacing work is not feasible in winter, so a target has been set to complete 600 kilometres of roads by December, and work is progressing rapidly on the identified roads,” Singh said late Thursday night while inspecting road surfacing in Africa Avenue.