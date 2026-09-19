Delhi Metro records highest-ever daily passenger boardings at 82 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever passenger boarding of 82,44,903 on Thursday amid enhanced services to cater to additional passenger footfall due to the ongoing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus strike, the DMRC said.

The figure was 1,73,273 higher than the 80,71,630 passenger boardings recorded on Wednesday. “DMRC records highest-ever passenger boardings of 82,44,903 on September 17,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a post on X.

DTC bus drivers have been on a strike since Tuesday, demanding daily-wage hikes, medical facilities and overtime payment. The DMRC said among individual corridors, the Yellow Line recorded the highest passenger boardings at 20,89,465, followed by the Blue Line with 17,28,658.

The Pink Line recorded 9,41,527 passenger boardings, while the Red Line registered 8,80,059, according to the data. The overall figure also includes ridership on the Airport Express Line and Rapid Metro Gurgaon services, taking the combined count to more than 82 lakh.

The DMRC had increased 20 train trips across its network to manage the anticipated surge in passenger movement amid the DTC strike.

Eight additional trains were operated on Wednesday as per operational requirements, particularly to accommodate increased passenger movement during peak hours. On September 16, eight extra trains were inducted and operated between 8 am and 8 pm to accommodate increased passenger movement.

The DMRC had announced that the enhanced arrangements would continue to support commuters during the period of increased passenger footfall. It also advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.

In numbers