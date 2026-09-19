Delhi Sadan to come up in Dwarka, to host official guests

NEW DELHI: A new state guest house is set to be constructed in Dwarka at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 152 crore, officials said on Friday. The proposed ‘Delhi Sadan’ will be developed at Sector-19, Dwarka, equipped with the latest facilities meeting global standards, officials added.

The guest house will be constructed on plot no 5 measuring 3,899.42 square metres. The project received approval during a recent meeting of Delhi’s Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC), which was chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The Delhi government often hosts a significant number of domestic and international dignitaries, officials, and guests for official visits, meetings, and conferences. Currently, there is no dedicated state guest house for the Delhi government, making it challenging to accommodate and provide hospitality for visitors from outside the city.

The state guest house will address these needs, offering reliable, secure, and economical accommodation for government guests.

The guest house will incorporate elements of medieval Delhi’s architectural heritage. The land for the guest house was allocated in March 2020 by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to the Tourism Department of the Delhi government, officials mentioned.

The EFC meeting approved and sanctioned the proposal.