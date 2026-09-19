Delhi SIR: Kejriwal, family among 31.63 lakh voters issued notices after 47 lakh names dropped

The Delhi Election Commission has issued notices to 31.63 lakh voters over discrepancies in their electoral details during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said on Saturday.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and her predecessor, Arvind Kejriwal, are among the electors being issued notices for discrepancies.

The notices have been issued to electors whose names could not be linked with the electoral roll of the last revision and those whose details showed “logical discrepancies” in the linking process, the Delhi CEO office said.

“As on date, 31,63,930 notices have been generated and are being delivered to electors concerned of Delhi,” it said.

The notices are of two types, those issued to “unmapped” voters and those issued to voters whose records have been mapped but contain discrepancies in details such as names or dates of birth, Kumar said.

“Currently, our hearings on the claims and objection process are underway, so notices are being sent to the public,” the CEO said at a press conference.

Electors receiving notices are required to submit their replies and requisite documents to the concerned electoral registration officer (ERO). Electoral roll officer teams are holding camps for hearings, and the number of camps would be increased if necessary, Kumar said.

The Delhi CEO office said the list of voters issued notices has been uploaded on its website and is also available at prominent places.