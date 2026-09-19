Delhi University campus turns into a carnival with long queues, ballots & buzz

NEW DELHI: Under a scorching September sun, Delhi University’s polling day unfolded not like a routine electoral exercise but more like a carefully choreographed student politics. Outside college gates, party supporters stationed themselves with cartons of ORS, packets of lassi (buttermilk) and bunches of bananas, offering quick relief to voters waiting in long queues, before quietly leaning in to whisper ballot numbers into their ears.

Soon after the voters came out from the voting centres, some of them were even offered samosas and chai.

Across north campus, particularly outside the law centres, the buzz was unmistakable. Queues snaked past gates and spilt onto roads, with students waiting patiently despite the heat. While the first few hours saw a slow start, with sparse turnout early in the morning, momentum picked up steadily after 11 am. By noon, most polling stations were witnessing heavy footfall, with queues stretching till well past the scheduled closing time of 1 pm.

Candidates and their supporters turned the day into an exercise in last-minute outreach. For many, it felt less like walking into a polling station and more like entering a reception line, where they were greeted with “Namaste ji, vote kardijiyega ji...”