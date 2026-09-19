Express lane opened for hand-baggage passengers at Delhi airport

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday night opened a separate lane at Terminals 1 and 3 for passengers travelling with only hand baggage. Terminal 2 has had a similar facility since 2019.

The facility has been renamed `Express@DEL’.

An airport source said that an average of one-third of passengers per flight travel only with hand baggage. “The move effected in T2 was quite popular. So, we have extended it to the other terminals now.”

The facility was inaugurated at Gate 5 of Terminal 1 on Friday night by Manonmay Rai, Deputy CEO of Delhi airport, according to a post on X by the airport.