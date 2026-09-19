PG portal to be ready next month: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on developing a dedicated portal for the registration of paying guest (PG) accommodations, an official aware of the matter said.

The development comes after the Delhi government recently announced plans to regulate PG accommodations following the fatal building collapse in Satya Niketan. While the Delhi government is working on the regulatory framework, the MCD is focusing on developing the portal through which PG establishments can be registered, the official revealed.

The portal, which is being envisaged as a registration platform where basic details of PG establishments and their occupants can be recorded, will serve as a database for students and working professionals alike. According to the official, the proposed system would capture details such as the name and address of the establishment and information about the property where the PG accommodation is being operated.

The portal is expected to be made operational by the last week of September or first week of October once it undergoes technical testing.

Speaking to this newspaper, the official said, “The Delhi government is making the regulations, and the MCD is focusing on the portal.” He stated that the civic body is working on the structure and technical aspects of the system. “The portal is expected to be ready within the timeline indicated by the government, but it would undergo technical testing before being formally launched,” he added.