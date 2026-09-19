PG portal to be ready next month: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is working on developing a dedicated portal for the registration of paying guest (PG) accommodations, an official aware of the matter said.
The development comes after the Delhi government recently announced plans to regulate PG accommodations following the fatal building collapse in Satya Niketan. While the Delhi government is working on the regulatory framework, the MCD is focusing on developing the portal through which PG establishments can be registered, the official revealed.
The portal, which is being envisaged as a registration platform where basic details of PG establishments and their occupants can be recorded, will serve as a database for students and working professionals alike. According to the official, the proposed system would capture details such as the name and address of the establishment and information about the property where the PG accommodation is being operated.
The portal is expected to be made operational by the last week of September or first week of October once it undergoes technical testing.
Speaking to this newspaper, the official said, “The Delhi government is making the regulations, and the MCD is focusing on the portal.” He stated that the civic body is working on the structure and technical aspects of the system. “The portal is expected to be ready within the timeline indicated by the government, but it would undergo technical testing before being formally launched,” he added.
Highlighting the novelty and significance of the proposed portal, he said, “The system is expected to cover all PG occupants, not just students. This is because working professionals also stay in such accommodations. They will all be treated as occupants.” Notably, the portal will also accessible to the general public, allowing people to look for accommodation by area and access details such as availability, address and contact information.
The Delhi government has assumed a strict approach in the aftermath of the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives. According to sources, the building had been vacated around a year ago over safety concerns.
However, a few months back, it was set up as a PG accommodation. Locals claimed that repair work was under way in the basement of the structure when the incident took place. They also claimed that the collection of water over days of rain in the basement of the Satya Niketan building had weakened its foundation
From announcing a broader PG regulation framework, including registration and a centralised public portal, to demolishing unsafe accommodations, several steps have been taken by the government to avert a repeat of the tragedy.
Database of occupants
The portal will record basic details of PGs and their occupants
Details will include the PG’s name and address
It will also capture info about the property where the PG operates
The database will cover students and working professionals
The portal will be accessible to the general public
Users can search for PG accommodation by area
Users can access availability, address and contact details
MCD is handling the portal’s structure and technical aspects
The portal will undergo technical testing before launch
It is expected to be operational by the last week of September or first week of October