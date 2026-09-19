Unpaid Spicejet staff allegedly delay multiple flights at Delhi Airport on September 19

NEW DELHI: SpiceJet, already facing operational and financial issues, encountered another problem at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday morning, with staff allegedly not reporting for duty over unpaid salaries for the last three months. Multiple sources confirmed the development, which resulted in four SpiceJet flights being delayed by hours.

Three flights from Delhi to Leh and another to Jammu could not take off as scheduled, affecting more than 400 passengers. The flights later departed after senior airline executives and airport authorities convinced the staff to report for duty.

A reliable source told TNIE, “The issue occurred at Terminal 1 around 2 am when flyers realised that the Spicejet counters where they went to check in their baggage did not have any staff around. Those who did not have baggage passed the security checks and then reached the boarding gates. Staff was not available there either.”

There was chaos at the airport as passengers demanded answers.

“Frantic calls made by the senior management to the staff to report for duty as well as talks held by the IGIA authorities finally made the employees oblige. They finally reported for duty at 5 am finally,” the source added.

The first flight to Leh was delayed by four hours, while the other flights were delayed by nearly two hours. Subsequent flights throughout the day faced delays of 45 to 60 minutes.

Another source said, “The airline has been paying staff on and off for quite some time. Some categories of staff get paid on time while some are not paid on time. Staff continue working with the assurances that their money would be totally credited at one go in the future.”

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On September 19, 2026 SpiceJet flights SG121, SG127 operating from Delhi to Leh and SG2160 operating from Delhi to Jammu were delayed due to operational reasons. The flights have departed and already landed at their destinations. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

Delhi airport also posted about the issue on X.

On September 15, SpiceJet flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Dubai were delayed by up to 29 hours, causing significant inconvenience to passengers at Delhi airport. One of the aircraft was also recently grounded. Several SpiceJet flights across the country have faced delays over the last two months.