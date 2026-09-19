Woman dies after husband allegedly shoots her during altercation in Delhi’s Tigri area

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman died after her husband allegedly shot her during an altercation in Delhi’s Tigri area, Delhi Police said.

A Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at around 8 am on Thursday regarding a woman having sustained a gunshot injury. Police reached the spot and found the woman injured with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment, where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Poonam and her husband Kamlesh were involved in an altercation and Kamlesh was allegedly under the influence of liquor, according to police.

During the altercation, Kamlesh allegedly took out a country-made pistol and fired a shot while threatening to kill himself and his wife, resulting in Poonam sustaining a gunshot injury, police said.

Kamlesh was apprehended at the spot, and the weapon of offence was recovered, according to Delhi Police.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested on September 16 for allegedly murdering his wife in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, with police claiming to have solved the case within 16 hours through technical investigation and local intelligence.