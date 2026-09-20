Another building collapse in Delhi days after Satya Niketan tragedy; no casualties reported

An under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi’s Alipur area on Sunday, days after a building collapse in Satya Niketan left seven people dead, though no casualties were reported in the latest incident, police said.

The Alipur police station received a call around 11 am, following which police teams reached the site along with four ambulances, a fire tender and a disaster management vehicle, they said.

Preliminary inquiry found that lintel work was underway when the supporting shuttering, locally known as ‘balli’, apparently gave way, causing the structure to collapse.

Several labourers were working at the site at the time. Police said all of them were accounted for and safe, and no one was trapped under the debris. Further verification is underway, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)