Third runway to be operational at IGIA from today

NEW DELHI: The third runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be recommissioned on Sunday, said airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL). Runway 11R/29L has undergone comprehensive rehabilitation, with all necessary regulatory approvals in place.

The runway had been closed since February 25, 2026, for rehabilitation work. Its reopening, originally scheduled for early July, was delayed. “The enhancements effected are expected to improve runway efficiency, optimise aircraft movement, reduce runway occupancy time and strengthen operational reliability during varying weather conditions,” said DIAL.

The upgrade works was aimed at enhancing operational safety, said officials.