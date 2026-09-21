Decoding Delhi’s Theatre Audience

From college students and families to older theatre-goers and first-time viewers, everyone is potentially a theatre-goer in Delhi. But the challenge is in getting them to a show. It is also about making them return week after week.

Ajith G Maniyan, secretary of Vriksh - The Theatre, Delhi, says he has seen children, young people, middle-aged viewers and senior citizens attend certain plays regularly. Meanwhile, Anuradha Dar of Three Arts Club says her shows have even had viewers in their 90s, with three generations sometimes sitting together.

The reasons that bring audiences to a play, however, vary. A well-known director or a known subject can make people curious about a production. Celebrity actors can also make a significant difference. Maniyan notes that productions featuring well-known film and television actors often attract large audiences, with some shows running to packed houses and even having two performances a day. He adds that independent groups and young theatre practitioners, meanwhile, can struggle to fill auditoriums despite putting up good productions.

Who can afford theatre?

Chitra, an architect, enjoys watching theatre whenever she gets the time. She says she has noted that well-known productions at venues such as Kamani Auditorium attract a largely adult audience, including people who are willing to spend more on higher-priced tickets. Smaller venues such as Sangeet Natak Akademi and Akshara Theatre, meanwhile, have their own regular audiences. Some older viewers have become regulars at these spaces, while established plays and theatre groups can also build a loyal following over time.

However, for younger viewers, the price of a ticket can be a concern. Anjali, a college student currently attending a short course at the National School of Drama, says she sees both college students and people aged 40 and above at theatre performances but ticket prices can influence who attends. While some performances offer free entry, tickets priced at ₹300 or ₹500 can make it difficult for younger audiences to attend regularly.

Tickets for large-scale productions can cost a packet, adds Chitra. She mentions that front-row tickets for some Mandi House productions, such as Humare Ram, can cost several thousand rupees, putting such shows beyond the reach of many. According to BookMyShow, front-row seats for Humare Ram cost ₹8,999. Meanwhile, tickets for Pankaj Kapur’s upcoming, Dreamz start at ₹2,499, while the front row is available for ₹6,499.

Dar believes location and timing are additional barriers. “Travelling to a theatre can be a commitment in itself. Timing is another issue, particularly for working people and families.” Three Arts Club sometimes holds free performances to make theatre more accessible, she says.