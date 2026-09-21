Delhi jail inmate killed in attack by two fellow prisoners

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old inmate was killed on Monday after two fellow prisoners allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons while he was returning to his barrack, police said.
Police were informed by BSA Hospital about the admission of an inmate from Central Jail No. 10 in Rohini, who had sustained a stab injury and was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.
The victim was identified as Pradeep alias Mohinder, lodged in Barrack No. 203. According to police, he was returning to his barrack when two fellow inmates allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained a stab injury to his neck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Shobhit Saksena said.
Police have checked the CCTV footage and registered a case at Samaypur Badli police station. The motive is being investigated, including whether the attack was linked to gang rivalry.
There have been several incidents of inmates being killed inside Delhi jails. In 2023, gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by four assailants in Tihar Jail. He was involved in more than 11 criminal cases in Delhi and Haryana, including the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed.
Tajpuriya had headed the Tillu gang for more than a decade and had contacts with gangsters including Neeraj Bawania, Sunil Bali and Chhenu. He had been in jail since 2016 after being arrested by the SIT, Sonipat, along with his associate Vikas alias Vicky Kansaliya.
In May 2024, another inmate was stabbed to death by a fellow prisoner in Tihar Jail. The incident took place in Jail No. 3 while lunch was being served. An argument broke out between Deepak Soni, 29, and Afghan national Abdul Bashir Akhondzada, 44, over food. Abdul allegedly stabbed Deepak with an improvised sharp-edged weapon. Deepak suffered a stab injury to his chest and died on the spot.