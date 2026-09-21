Delhi jail inmate killed in attack by two fellow prisoners

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old inmate was killed on Monday after two fellow prisoners allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons while he was returning to his barrack, police said.

Police were informed by BSA Hospital about the admission of an inmate from Central Jail No. 10 in Rohini, who had sustained a stab injury and was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The victim was identified as Pradeep alias Mohinder, lodged in Barrack No. 203. According to police, he was returning to his barrack when two fellow inmates allegedly attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. He sustained a stab injury to his neck, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Shobhit Saksena said.

Police have checked the CCTV footage and registered a case at Samaypur Badli police station. The motive is being investigated, including whether the attack was linked to gang rivalry.