Delhi Police recruitment candidate dies after collapsing during physical test race in Wazirabad

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old candidate appearing for the Delhi Police recruitment physical test died after collapsing during a race at the Delhi Police Academy in Wazirabad on Sunday morning, officials said.

The candidate, Saurav Kumar, successfully completed the first three rounds of the race. However, after the third round, he experienced physical discomfort and moved to the side of the track, where other candidates were already sitting.

According to police, Kumar subsequently became unconscious. Ground staff at the venue noticed him and immediately called the ambulance and doctors.

A senior police officer said Kumar was participating in the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PEMT) for Delhi Police recruitment. At 9.09 am, he successfully completed the first three rounds of the race.

“However, after the third round, he experienced physical discomfort and went to the side of the track, where other candidates were already sitting. He then became unconscious. The ground staff at the venue noticed him and immediately called the ambulance and doctors,” the officer said.

The ambulance, which was already stationed at the ground, reached the spot promptly. Paramedics administered cardiopulmonary cerebral resuscitation (CPCR), and Kumar was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said.

His relatives have been informed, and further inquiry has been handed over to the local police.

The deceased’s body has been sent to GTB Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Necessary proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated. Further proceedings and investigation are underway.