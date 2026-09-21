NDMC clears overhaul of ageing sewer infrastructure, 50-bed AYUSH hospital and CP escalator replacement

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Council on Monday approved a two-phase overhaul of a 2,100 mm diameter old RCC sewer line running through C-Hexagon, Lodhi Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Course and Subramaniam Bharti Marg, besides approving a slew of infrastructure and civic-service proposals.

The old sewer line will be cleaned and repaired as part of the exercise, with NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi stating that the work would strengthen the ageing sewerage network in the New Delhi area.

Apart from that, the council also approved the procurement of two modern jetting-cum-suction sewer cleaning machines equipped to recycle and reuse water used during cleaning. The machines will be operated and maintained for seven years and this move is aimed at making sewer cleaning faster and more efficient.

In another major civic decision, the council approved a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on old outstanding water bills. The civic body said that around Rs 63.52 crore in water dues was outstanding as of April 2026, with long-pending payments and billing disputes affecting recovery. The council also removed the earlier 2.5 times multiplication factor for Dhobi Ghat water charges, while the sewerage charge will continue to remain at 60 per cent of the water consumption charge.

Additionally, the council also gave in-principle approval to a 50 bed AYUSH Hospital and Research Centre in Sarojini Nagar, to be developed on a 50:50 partnership basis between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and NDMC. The estimated construction cost for the projects is around Rs 55 crore.

Meanwhile, seven non-functional escalators in Connaught Place subways are set to be replaced at a sanctioned cost of Rs 6.9 crore. The escalators, installed during the 2010 redevelopment, have become non-functional and require replacement of major components, the NDMC said. The project will include a one-year warranty and five-year comprehensive maintenance contract.