Spirit of the Letter

For a generation that grew up with WhatsApp messages, Instagram DMs and emails, waiting for a letter may seem like going retro. Yet across cities, young people are once again choosing paper over screens, writing by hand, decorating envelopes and even waiting weeks for something to arrive in the post.

For Bhumika Bedi, a professional based in Delhi NCR, the appeal lies in what she calls the “human touch” of a handwritten letter. Unlike texts, where tone and emotion can often get lost, she feels handwriting carries something more personal. “It’s the handwriting of the person in front of me. It’s not some random font that is coming. It’s genuine handwriting of someone,” she says.

Bedi also enjoys making the letter itself part of the experience. She uses coffee to give the paper an aged look, tears its edges, and adds a vintage effect before writing on it. For her, the effort involved is as meaningful as the words themselves.