Tribunal awards Rs 51 lakh compensation to family of road accident victim

NEW DELHI: A Delhi tribunal has awarded Rs 51.45 lakh compensation to the wife, four minor children and parents of a 30-year-old man who died in a road accident in UP in 2022. Presiding officer Virender Singh was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of Shaukin, who died after a car hit his tempo.

The tribunal said the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of Neeraj Panchal, the driver of the car.

“Shaukin was travelling as a passenger in a tempo from Baraut to his village Sultanpur, Hatana, on April 11, 2022, when the car, driven at high speed and on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with the vehicle in Baghpat district,” the tribunal held.

Shaukin suffered fatal injuries and died while being taken to hospital. The tribunal directed IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company, insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay the compensation. It rejected the insurer’s claim that Shaukin was himself driving the tempo and was 50 per cent responsible for the accident.

The tribunal relied on an eyewitness’s testimony, FIR, site plan, postmortem report and other records to conclude that the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving.

Shaukin was working as a supervisor with Sahiba Creations India Pvt Ltd and earned Rs 19,500 per month when he died.