Zoo’s citizen science walks document 50 bird species, 13 varieties of spider, insect

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park on Sunday documented 50 bird species and 13 spider and insect species during its citizen science walks, with participants recording more than 1,800 birds, spiders and insects across the zoo premises.

The Sunday Spider and Insect Walk and the 14th Sunday Bird Walk were organised under the zoo’s ongoing Citizen Science Initiative to encourage public participation in biodiversity documentation, scientific observation and conservation awareness, according to a statement.

Twenty participants, including nature enthusiasts, students, wildlife photographers, researchers, interns, volunteers and other citizens, took part in the walks. The spider and insect walk was led by wildlife photographer Ashir Kumar, while ornithology expert Asani Bhaduri guided the bird walk, it said.

A notable observation was the colonial nesting of more than 300 Painted Storks, with hatchlings recorded in some nests. Participants also observed spiders, insects and butterflies, including ant-mimicking spider, White-orange Tip Butterfly, and Wandering Glider. Experts also shared insights into the ecology and behaviour of birds, spiders and insects.

Koel, Shikra among birds recorded

Bird species recorded included Asian Green Bee-eater, Asian Koel, Black kite, Common Myna, Indian Peafowl, Painted Stork and Shikra. The programme also helped participants strengthen species identification and biodiversity documentation skills.