2020 Delhi riots: Court grants 7-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam for attending cousins’ marriage

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted 7-day interim bail to Sharjeel Imam, an accused in 2020 Delhi riots case, to attend his cousin brothers' marriage from October 4 to October 10 in New Delhi and Bihar, respectively.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted relief to Imam on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000, and one surety of the like amount. The judge said that it was Imam’s second plea for interim bail and that it was for attending the marriage of his cousins It said, “In this situation he be granted bail.”

The court has directed Imam to surrender before the jail authorities on the evening of October 10.

The judge also imposed various conditions, including that he shall not contact any person or witnesses connected with the case, or use social media. He can only meet his family members.

Imam had sought two weeks’ interim bail, from September 30 to October 13, to attend the marriage of his two cousin brothers, Danish Imam and Fahad Imam. He claimed that the marriages were scheduled on October 4 in Delhi, and on October 7 in Sasaram, Bihar, respectively.