CM Gupta rolls out rooftop solar scheme website, targets 2.3 lakh households

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday unveiled a portal to register consumers for rooftop solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The panels will be installed on a ‘first-come, first-served’ basis. The target is to cater to 2.3 lakh households, Gupta said.

Under the scheme, consumers using up to 400 units of electricity per month will be provided free installation of solar panels up to 3 KW capacity. The consumers who want to install solar panels above this capacity will also get government aid of Rs 1.56 lakh, comprising Rs 78,000 each from the Centre and the city government, she said.

Power minister Ashish Sood, who was present at the launch, said that the scheme brings free electricity and income opportunities for residents through rooftop solar panels. The consumers can sell the extra electricity generated to the government. The panels is expected to generate an income ranging from Rs 293 to Rs 2,400 a month, besides receiving free electricity for 25 years.

He added that this launch marks the end of the politics of falsehood that had been propagated in Delhi over the past few years. Refuting political claims regarding free electricity, the minister highlighted that the government has fulfilled its commitment while expanding benefits for citizens.

“Before the elections, malicious propaganda was spread claiming that if the BJP came to power, the free electricity scheme would be discontinued. Not only have we continued the free electricity scheme, but we have also provided the people of Delhi with a means to generate income alongside receiving free electricity,” he said, emphasising that the technology-driven move fulfils the PM’s vision for clean energy and financial empowerment.

Free installation of solar panels up to 3 KW capacity

Under the scheme, consumers using up to 400 units of electricity per month will be provided free installation of solar panels up to 3 KW capacity. The consumers who want to install solar panels above this capacity will also get government aid of `1.56 lakh, comprising `78,000 each from the Centre and the city government, the CM said.