Delhi airport tightens transfer passenger checks after immigration lapse

NEW DELHI: Flight operators and airport officials have stepped up checks on transfer passengers at Delhi airport following directions from immigration authorities after three passengers bypassed mandatory immigration clearance earlier this month, sources said.

The enhanced checks are being carried out at transfer points to verify the nature of passengers' onward journeys and ensure that those required to undergo immigration do not bypass the process.

The directions follow a September 4 incident in which three passengers travelling from Amritsar to Munich via Delhi were incorrectly routed through the international transfer channel without completing departure immigration.

As an interim measure, airline staff have been instructed to closely verify the 'I' and 'D' indicators printed on boarding passes. The markings identify whether a passenger is travelling on an international or domestic sector and determine the transfer route to be followed, sources said.

Ground-handling staff have also intensified physical checks in transfer areas, particularly for passengers moving from domestic to international flights.

“All international transfer passengers' boarding passes are being thoroughly checked to avoid a repeat of the September 4 lapse,” a source said.