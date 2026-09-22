Delhi Police busts interstate counterfeit currency racket, arrests two

NEW DELHI: What started as a routine cash deposit at a Gandhi Nagar bank has led Delhi Police to an interstate counterfeit currency racket spread across four states, with the trail running from the capital’s busy garment market to Jharkhand, Bihar and finally Malda in West Bengal.

Delhi Police has arrested two men in connection with the interstate counterfeit currency network and recovered 187 fake Rs 500 notes worth Rs 93,500.

A complaint was received from a private bank on August 22 regarding the detection of 18 counterfeit Rs 500 notes deposited by customer Nafis Ahmed, a resident of Gandhi Nagar.

Ahmed disclosed that on August 21, Danish, who had earlier visited his shop, had purchased clothes worth around Rs 17,200 and made the payment in cash. When Nafis deposited Rs 90,000 at the bank, the 18 counterfeit Rs 500 notes were detected, a senior police officer said.

The next day, Ahmed informed police that Danish had again visited the Gandhi Nagar market and was present at a nearby shop. Police reached the spot and apprehended him. Danish disclosed his involvement in the circulation of counterfeit currency. A case was lodged at Gandhi Nagar police station and accused Mohammad Danish was arrested, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said.

Danish disclosed that he had allegedly procured counterfeit currency having a face value of Rs 30,000 against Rs 10,000 in genuine currency from one Guddu, a resident of Jharkhand. He further disclosed that he used to bring counterfeit currency to the Gandhi Nagar market and circulate it through small cash purchases at different shops.

A team was formed and an interstate operation extending to Bodh Gaya, Gaya district, Bihar, in coordination with the local police was carried out. On August 26, police traced the alleged supplier, Mohammad Meraj alias Guddu, and nabbed him. A total of 169 counterfeit Rs 500 currency notes were seized, Dumbere stated.