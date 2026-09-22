Demolition of Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan to begin soon; CPWD asks ministries to vacate by September-end

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has reached out to the central ministries and government departments occupying office space in Shastri Bhavan and Krishi Bhavan to vacate the premises by the end of this month.
After the buildings are vacated, both structures will be razed to pave the way for the construction of two administrative blocks—Kartavya Bhawan 4 and 5, which are part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project. According to the officials, the ministries have already started relocation to an alternate office complex and have planned to hand over the possession by October.
“Majority of the rooms in Shastri Bhavan have already been vacated. Shifting is already on. By the end of October, it will be completed and then the premises will be surrendered to the CPWD in one go,” said officials.
The plan to vacate the buildings-- constructed in 1950-60s--, at Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg was put on hold for the time being around May as a few divisions of some ministries including information and broadcasting (MI&B) and external affairs (MEA) were operating from the two Bhavans.
Officials said that MI&B had been allocated space in Soochna Bhawan at Lodhi Road while divisions of MEA had been shifted to Samrat Hotel at Kautilya Marg in Chanakyapuri.
The CPWD, in a recent note, communicated to the ministries and departments that the tender for the construction of Kartavya Bhavan 4 and 5 at plots, where the two office blocks stand, had already been awarded.
“It is stated that the existing building namely Shastri Bhawan, currently located at the above mentioned site, needs to be handed over to the O/o Central Vista Project Div-8, by the end of September2026 for commencement of the construction work. It is also mentioned that following the relocation of their offices, no rooms in Shastri Bhawan have so far been handed over to this office by ministries/departments. You are requested to vacate the rooms properly ensuring removal of all furniture, electronics items and other belongings at the earliest and hand over the rooms to this office,” the note read.
The concerned officers of the CPWD have also been asked to take over the possession to commence the construction work as per the schedule.
“This is essential to facilitate timely handing over of the site to the executing agency and enable the commencement of construction work as scheduled. It is, therefore, requested to take necessary action on priority for vacation and handing over of the existing Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan premises within the stipulated time,” the CPWD stated.
The ministries, which were operating from Shastri Bhavan such as MI&B, Culture, Education and Law and Justice, moved to Kartavya Bhavan 2 in January. Another iconic block Nirman Bhavan has already been knocked down and demolition of the other prominent government office complex in the vicinity –Udyog Bhavan, began in June.
All four bhavans served as major central government office hubs as several ministries and departments were operating from these buildings for decades. They were built to cater to the increased demand for office spaces, required for the central government ministries.
Shastri Bhavan was named after India’s second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Krishi Bhavan houses the offices of ministries of agriculture, farmers’ welfare, rural development, animal husbandry and others. Nirman Bhavan had the offices of ministries of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) and health and family welfare. The ministries of commerce and industry, steel and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) were based in Udyog Bhavan.