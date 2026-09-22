Demolition of Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan to begin soon; CPWD asks ministries to vacate by September-end

NEW DELHI: The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has reached out to the central ministries and government departments occupying office space in Shastri Bhavan and Krishi Bhavan to vacate the premises by the end of this month.

After the buildings are vacated, both structures will be razed to pave the way for the construction of two administrative blocks—Kartavya Bhawan 4 and 5, which are part of the Central Vista Redevelopment project. According to the officials, the ministries have already started relocation to an alternate office complex and have planned to hand over the possession by October.

“Majority of the rooms in Shastri Bhavan have already been vacated. Shifting is already on. By the end of October, it will be completed and then the premises will be surrendered to the CPWD in one go,” said officials.

The plan to vacate the buildings-- constructed in 1950-60s--, at Dr Rajendra Prasad Marg was put on hold for the time being around May as a few divisions of some ministries including information and broadcasting (MI&B) and external affairs (MEA) were operating from the two Bhavans.

Officials said that MI&B had been allocated space in Soochna Bhawan at Lodhi Road while divisions of MEA had been shifted to Samrat Hotel at Kautilya Marg in Chanakyapuri.

The CPWD, in a recent note, communicated to the ministries and departments that the tender for the construction of Kartavya Bhavan 4 and 5 at plots, where the two office blocks stand, had already been awarded.

“It is stated that the existing building namely Shastri Bhawan, currently located at the above mentioned site, needs to be handed over to the O/o Central Vista Project Div-8, by the end of September2026 for commencement of the construction work. It is also mentioned that following the relocation of their offices, no rooms in Shastri Bhawan have so far been handed over to this office by ministries/departments. You are requested to vacate the rooms properly ensuring removal of all furniture, electronics items and other belongings at the earliest and hand over the rooms to this office,” the note read.