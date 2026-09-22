Driver nabbed in Sarita Vihar crash case, truck owner announces relief

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested the truck driver who allegedly rammed into a traffic police camera maintenance team from behind in Sarita Vihar area, killing four people, an official said on Monday.
The company that owned the truck has agreed to pay Rs 3 lakh each to the deceased’s families and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured, along with full medical support. According to police, the incident took place on Sunday between 2.30 am and 3 am opposite Kalindi Hospital in Sarita Vihar.
A Delhi Traffic Police camera-maintenance team, using a pickup sky lift and an auto, was working roadside when a truck allegedly driven rashly rammed the pickup from behind. The pickup then struck the auto ahead, knocking down workers on the lift. The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle. Four people died and two sustained injuries. A case was registered under relevant sections, an official said.
The deceased were identified as Umesh (23), Praveen Kumar (35) and Akash (20), residents of Sangam Vihar, and Suraj Singh (34), a resident of Munirka. Anup (26) and Khem Singh (40) sustained injuries.
The injured are receiving free medical treatment at Apollo Hospital. Post-mortems were conducted on all the deceased and their bodies were handed over to their families.
During investigation, police arrested the driver, Vinod Kumar (42), a resident of Etah in Uttar Pradesh. The owner, Vikash Bhadana, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, has been served notice and is being interrogated, an officer said.
Police are checking CCTV footage around the accident site and conducting mechanical inspections of all three vehicles to determine the truck’s speed and the circumstances under which the driver lost control.
A request for mechanical inspection has also been made to ascertain whether a technical snag led to the accident. Documentation is being prepared to file compensation claims before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), police said in the case.
Compensation
Company to pay `3 lakh each to deceased’s families & `1 lakh each to the injured
Delhi Traffic Police’s camera-maintenance team was working roadside
Truck rammed the pickup sky lift from behind, which then hit an auto