Four of a family held for Kalkaji property dealer’s murder, hunt on for fifth

NEW DELHI: A day after property dealer Manjeet Singh, alias Bunty, 42, was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over construction of a balcony extension in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, police arrested a man, his wife and their two sons, an officer said Monday. Another accused remains absconding.

The incident took place during the intervening night of September 19 and 20, when a dispute over construction work at a building in Kalkaji allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. Police sources said tension had increased after the MCD pasted a notice at the building over unauthorised construction.

Manjeet, who lived with his family in a flat in Kalkaji and worked as a property dealer, was allegedly involved in getting the construction work carried out. The ground floor of the building housed an office of Surya Building Construction Company, where Manjeet and other property dealers frequently visited.

According to police, the argument involved residents of the ground and third floors. Manjeet and his younger brother Dilbag Singh sustained injuries during the confrontation and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Manjeet was declared dead at the hospital, while Dilbag was later discharged.