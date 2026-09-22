Four of a family held for Kalkaji property dealer’s murder, hunt on for fifth

NEW DELHI: A day after property dealer Manjeet Singh, alias Bunty, 42, was allegedly beaten to death following a dispute over construction of a balcony extension in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, police arrested a man, his wife and their two sons, an officer said Monday. Another accused remains absconding.
The incident took place during the intervening night of September 19 and 20, when a dispute over construction work at a building in Kalkaji allegedly escalated into a physical altercation. Police sources said tension had increased after the MCD pasted a notice at the building over unauthorised construction.
Manjeet, who lived with his family in a flat in Kalkaji and worked as a property dealer, was allegedly involved in getting the construction work carried out. The ground floor of the building housed an office of Surya Building Construction Company, where Manjeet and other property dealers frequently visited.
According to police, the argument involved residents of the ground and third floors. Manjeet and his younger brother Dilbag Singh sustained injuries during the confrontation and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Manjeet was declared dead at the hospital, while Dilbag was later discharged.
Family members alleged that several people surrounded and assaulted Manjeet. Dilbag told police that after receiving information about the assault, he reached the spot with his sister and found Manjeet lying unconscious on the road. When he tried to intervene, he was also allegedly assaulted.
Police initially detained three people and registered a case of culpable homicide. After further investigation, Rajendra Singh alias Rajji, his wife and their two sons were arrested, officials said. Police teams are conducting raids at possible hideouts of the fifth accused. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the building and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and ascertain the role of each person present during the confrontation.
The MCD notice pasted on the building is also being examined as part of the investigation. Police are questioning the arrested accused and recording statements of family members, residents and other witnesses. The exact circumstances in which Manjeet sustained the injuries will be established through the post-mortem examination and other evidence.