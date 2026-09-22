Lawyers strike over new traffic challan rules

NEW DELHI: Lawyers on Monday abstained from work in all seven district courts in the capital to protest amendments to the traffic challan system, particularly the requirement to deposit 50% of the challan amount before approaching a court.

The day-long strike followed a call given by the Coordination Committee of all district court Bar Associations, which had flagged concerns over the amended Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

During their protest, lawyers gathered in all district courts and raised slogans demanding that the Delhi government revoke the amendment.

Under the amended mechanism, a person who issued a challan is required to either accept and pay it or contest it through the prescribed portal before an authority specified by the state government. The challenge has to be filed within 45 days.