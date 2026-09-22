Lutyens’ zone sewers to be overhauled

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Council on Monday approved a two-phase overhaul of a 2,100 mm diameter old RCC sewer line running through C-Hexagon, Lodhi Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Course and Subramaniam Bharti Marg, besides clearing several infrastructure and civic-service proposals.
The old sewer line will be cleaned and repaired as part of the exercise. NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the work would strengthen the ageing sewerage network in the New Delhi area.
The council also approved procurement of two modern jetting-cum-suction sewer cleaning machines equipped to recycle and reuse water used during cleaning. The machines will be operated and maintained for seven years.
It also approved a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on old outstanding water bills. Around `63.52 crore in water dues was outstanding as of April 2026. The council also removed the earlier 2.5-times multiplication factor for Dhobi Ghat water charges, while the sewerage charge will remain at 60 per cent of the water consumption charge.
The council gave in-principle approval to a 50-bed AYUSH Hospital and Research Centre in Sarojini Nagar, to be developed on a 50:50 partnership basis between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and NDMC. The estimated construction cost is around Rs 55 crore. Seven non-functional escalators in Connaught Place subways will also be replaced at a sanctioned cost of `6.9 crore. The project will include a one-year warranty and five-year comprehensive maintenance contract.
The council approved Rs 18.26 crore for new street lights to address dark spots, with six-, eight- and 11-metre poles to be installed. It also approved a 50 per cent parking fee concession for electric vehicles at NDMC parking facilities. The civic body also plans to re-invite an RFP for an Intelligent Integrated Parking System. It approved a computer-based Palika Adarsh Examination Centre at Moti Bagh, smart electricity metering.
MCD meeting focuses on source segregation
MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Monday chaired a meeting on implementing the Indore Waste Management Model in the West Zone on a pilot basis, followed by the South and Central Zones. The meeting focused on source segregation, field-level accountability and citizen participation. He also reviewed air pollution measures.