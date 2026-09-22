Lutyens’ zone sewers to be overhauled

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Council on Monday approved a two-phase overhaul of a 2,100 mm diameter old RCC sewer line running through C-Hexagon, Lodhi Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Golf Course and Subramaniam Bharti Marg, besides clearing several infrastructure and civic-service proposals.

The old sewer line will be cleaned and repaired as part of the exercise. NDMC Chairman Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said the work would strengthen the ageing sewerage network in the New Delhi area.

The council also approved procurement of two modern jetting-cum-suction sewer cleaning machines equipped to recycle and reuse water used during cleaning. The machines will be operated and maintained for seven years.

It also approved a one-time waiver of late payment surcharge on old outstanding water bills. Around `63.52 crore in water dues was outstanding as of April 2026. The council also removed the earlier 2.5-times multiplication factor for Dhobi Ghat water charges, while the sewerage charge will remain at 60 per cent of the water consumption charge.