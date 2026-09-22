Passengers stand in moving flight in Air India Express in Delhi airport

New Delhi: In a safety lapse uncovered on an Air India Express flight which arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday, passengers on board a moving aircraft were noticed standing as it entered the parking bay. A video of it released online went viral.

Flight IX 1236, which took off from Indore airport at 10.44 am on September 21, reached IGIA at 12.32 pm, according to flight tracking website, FlightAware.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft had safely landed at the runway and was taxiing to the parking bay when some passengers could be seen walking towards the exit. Safety requirements mandate that a passenger is seated until the seat belt sign is off or one of the pilots announces the flight has reached its destination.

A flyer on board captured a 20-second video of the plane in motion and posted it on X saying “Passengers are standing and flight is running, what are the safety standards in Air IndiaX flight IX 1236.”

An Air India spokesperson said, "We are aware of a social media post concerning an instance of non-adherence to standard onboard safety instructions after landing. We are in touch with the guest to better understand the matter and are reviewing the incident with the relevant teams. Safety remains our highest priority, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the review."