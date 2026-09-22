QR code signage project to start on PWD roads soon

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) plans begin work on its ‘Know Your Road’ initiative under which QR display boards will be installed on all roads, officials said on Monday.

Each QR code will give citizens instant access to complete project details, including the name and length of the road, date of last strengthening, contractor details, sanctioned cost and defect liability period.

“It will also integrate a feedback mechanism, allowing citizens to directly share experience, complaints, or suggestions regarding the quality of work,” an official said. The PWD has mandated a uniform design for all display boards.

“All divisions have been directed to ensure that boards remain clearly visible, QR codes are functional at all times, and information is updated after any subsequent work,” another official said. The project was originally announced in March, but as the road repair projects came to a halt due to rising bitumen prices, it could not take off.

“We have issued a tender to install the signages; the work will be completed within 20 days from the date of work awarded,” an official said.