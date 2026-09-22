Rs 4 crore property dispute under lens in realtor murder case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police are probing alleged financial dealings and a property dispute involving realtor Yuvraj Singh Manchanda’s former colleagues, Anya Vats and Sanyam Sachdeva, arrested for allegedly killing him, officials said. Police have recovered the pistol allegedly used.

Investigators are examining whether Manchanda had learnt about financial dealings involving Vats and Sachdeva before his death. A cheating case registered at Parliament Street police station in August, involving an alleged loss of more than Rs 1.2 crore to a senior executive, is also under scrutiny.

The complainant, a former schoolmate of Sachdeva, was allegedly threatened with purported Enforcement Directorate and Union Home Ministry notices. Vats and Sachdeva allegedly claimed to have government connections and could help settle the matter. He allegedly transferred more than Rs 1.2 crore, primarily to Vats’ bank account.

A dispute over a Greater Noida property worth around Rs 4 crore between Sachdeva, his wife and Vats is also being examined. Police are yet to establish any direct link between these cases and Manchanda’s alleged killing.

Manchanda, Vats and Sachdeva had earlier worked together at a real estate firm.

Police said Vats was subsequently removed from the company over alleged financial irregularities. Vats has told investigators that she had given around Rs 1 crore to Manchanda and that the money had not been returned. Police are verifying the claim.