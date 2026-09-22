Three men posing as cops rape teen in park in Delhi's Kalkaji; one arrested after police encounter

A man accused of the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir has been arrested following a police shootout in southeast Delhi, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The suspect, identified as Asif, was reportedly one of three men who posed as police officers before attacking the teenager inside Astha Kunj Park on Monday evening.
According to police, Asif fired three rounds at officers attempting to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony. During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet struck the bulletproof vest of Head Constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the officer returned fire, striking Asif in the right leg.
The wounded suspect was subsequently transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment.
The development came during ongoing enquiries into Monday's incident at Astha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji Mandir. The victim stated that she and her 17-year-old male friend had visited the temple for darshan before entering the park via Gate Number 7.
Three men allegedly approached them while posing as policemen and separated the girl from her friend before taking her towards a secluded area, police said.
Asif allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife and raped her. The two other men with him also allegedly raped her, following which the three men threatened the girl and her friend, according to the complaint.
A PCR call regarding the alleged rape was received at around 8.45 pm, following which the SHO of Amar Colony police station and staff reached Astha Kunj Park, where the girl was found with her friend, police said.
The girl was medically examined at AIIMS, while the crime and forensic teams examined the scene and collected relevant exhibits.
An FIR was registered at Amar Colony police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
Several teams were constituted to trace the accused. During the investigation, police received specific information about Asif's movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony and laid a trap, police said.
When the police team intercepted him, Asif allegedly opened fire and fired three rounds despite being directed to surrender. One round hit the bullet-proof jacket of head constable Rajesh, following which the policeman fired two rounds in self-defence, police said.
The crime and FSL teams were called to the encounter spot and further legal proceedings are underway. Police are continuing efforts to trace the other two accused.
(With inputs from PTI)