Three men posing as cops rape teen in park in Delhi's Kalkaji; one arrested after police encounter

A man accused of the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl near Kalkaji Mandir has been arrested following a police shootout in southeast Delhi, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Asif, was reportedly one of three men who posed as police officers before attacking the teenager inside Astha Kunj Park on Monday evening.

According to police, Asif fired three rounds at officers attempting to intercept him near DM Office Road in Amar Colony. During the exchange of gunfire, a bullet struck the bulletproof vest of Head Constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the officer returned fire, striking Asif in the right leg.

The wounded suspect was subsequently transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for medical treatment.

The development came during ongoing enquiries into Monday's incident at Astha Kunj Park, near Kalkaji Mandir. The victim stated that she and her 17-year-old male friend had visited the temple for darshan before entering the park via Gate Number 7.