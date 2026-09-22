Unauthorised structures razed in Chhatarpur

NEW DELHI: Delhi authorities on Monday launched a demolition drive along Satbari Gaushala Road in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur area as part of a road-widening exercise. The action was carried out on the orders of the district magistrate (South), with bulldozers deployed to raze several “unauthorised” structures, including around 20 houses and a few farmhouses, officials said.

Heavy police deployment was made at the site to maintain law and order. Paramilitary personnel were also deployed, officials said. “We have deployed multiple police teams on site to ensure that the drive is carried out peacefully. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” an officer said.

The demolition drive was undertaken to clear the road stretch for widening work, officials said. Details about the extent of land cleared and notices issued to affected property owners were not immediately available. The action comes days after CM Rekha Gupta directed agencies, mainly the MCD, to launch drives against illegal construction in several parts of the city following a PG collapse that killed 7 people.