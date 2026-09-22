Vice-President Radhakrishnan stresses water conservation, calls for technology-driven management

NEW DELHI: Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan on Tuesday said that water is the foundation of life and civilisations, and stressed the need for its judicious use, conservation and effective management.

In his inaugural address at the 9th Indian International Water Week on “Climate Resilient Water Management”, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Vice-President said, “Saving water is of paramount importance for humanity and the globe”.

Recalling a 19,000-km Ratha Yatra he undertook across Tamil Nadu several years ago, he said river interlinking could help address situations in which some regions face floods while others experience drought. Emphasising India’s civilisational connect with rivers, he said Indian communities had developed rich traditions and practices for conserving, sharing and managing water over centuries.

“Our traditional wisdom provides valuable lessons for addressing today’s water challenges,” he said.

The Vice-President also said that India accounts for about 2.4 per cent of the world’s land area and 18 per cent of its population, while possessing only about 4 per cent of global freshwater resources. He stressed that India’s water-use requirements cannot be compared with those of countries having greater water availability and smaller populations.

Calling for behavioural change, he urged citizens to adopt simple water-saving practices in their daily lives. “We can take a bath using two buckets or twenty buckets. The choice is ours. We can close the tap while brushing our teeth. These may appear to be small things, but within these small actions lies the interest of humanity and the world,” he said.

The Vice-President said climate change, rapid urbanisation and population growth were making water management increasingly complex. He stressed the need for an integrated approach encompassing river-basin management, groundwater recharge, rainwater harvesting and efficient irrigation. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation among States in addressing water-sharing issues.