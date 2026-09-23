17-year-old stabbed to death after accidental collision in Delhi; three arrested

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old was fatally stabbed following an altercation over an accidental collision on a narrow street in Delhi. Police have arrested three people, including two juveniles, and recovered the knife allegedly used in the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the accused, while passing each other, they accidentally collided, following which an altercation took place between them.

The incident of stabbing of a person in the Anand Parbat area was reported on Tuesday around 8.30. Police immediately reached Street No. 16, Than Singh Road, Anand Parbat.

The victim, a resident of Anand Parbat, was found injured and rushed to Jeevan Mala Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Inquiry revealed that the victim had allegedly been stabbed by three persons, a senior police officer said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was lodged at Anand Parbat police station and investigation was initiated.

During the investigation, police conducted detailed CCTV camera analysis and technical surveillance. On the basis of the footage analysis, technical inputs and local information, all three persons involved in the incident were identified, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

On the basis of local information and technical surveillance, all three accused persons were apprehended from the Anand Parbat area. The weapon of offence was also recovered at their instance, the DCP said.

The accused has been identified as Tushar (19), a resident of Anand Parbat.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they were walking through Street No. 16, Than Singh Road, while the victim was coming from the opposite direction.

While passing each other, they accidentally collided, following which an altercation took place between them. The altercation escalated, during which all three accused persons allegedly stabbed the victim with a knife and fled from the spot, Singh said.