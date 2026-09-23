A Painted World

A world in frescoes

Towns such as Mandawa, Nawalgarh, Fatehpur, Churu and Ramgarh grew as centres of Marwari mercantile families, whose prosperity from the 19th to the early 20th century transformed them into richly painted towns. Frescoes cover facades, courtyards and interiors, turning these homes into vivid records of the world their residents inhabited.

What makes these paintings fascinating is that they are more than decoration. The walls offer a glimpse into what people were seeing, believing and encountering at the time. Alongside gods, legends and scenes from everyday life are images of rulers, British figures, new forms of transport, railways, machinery and other signs of a changing world. The outside world had entered the home, finding its place alongside traditional stories and becoming part of the visual language of the time.

This is what makes Shekhawati different from Rajasthan’s better-known palaces. The grand forts and mahals tell stories of power, wealth and the lavish lives of those who built them. The frescoes, meanwhile, offer a glimpse into how that world was experienced at home. They show what an era looked like when its people, places, beliefs and changing surroundings became part of everyday domestic life.

That larger landscape has now gained another reason for attention. In June 2026, India submitted ‘The Painted Haveli Towns of Shekhawati’ to UNESCO’s Tentative List for World Heritage recognition. The serial nomination covers historic ensembles across 14 towns, including Ramgarh, bringing together havelis, bazaars, forts, temples, water systems and other elements that form the historic townscape.