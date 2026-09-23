Ambedkar university students protest admin’s ‘diktats’

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of students on Tuesday gathered in the Kashmere Gate campus at Ambedkar University. On the Karampura campus (KP) student council’s ‘Chalo KG’ call, students from across UG-PG courses and PhD scholars united demanding basic amenities on the campus and the rollback of the July 31 circulars.

On July 31, the administration had passed two circulars which have been deemed ‘draconian’ by the students. The first circular pertained to imposing mandatory attendance on PhD scholars.

The scholars have alleged that this circular is superfluous and rather obsolete given that they’re obliged to submit progress reports every semester. This progress report includes mandatory details of leave of absence signed by the PhD supervisor and the dean.

The second circular pertained to public gatherings, which mandate students to seek permission from the administration 4 days prior to organising any event.

This has been rejected by the students who have protested several times against both the circulars and mobilised in great numbers.

Elected student councillors from 3 campuses—Lodhi Road, Karampura and Kashmere Gate—exposed the dire situation of infrastructure in all the campuses. Student councils from all the three campuses also lent their support to the protest on Tuesday.