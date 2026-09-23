‘BJP plotting to defame AAP in Punjab polls’

NEW DELHI: The AAP alleged that a fabricated case is being prepared against it ahead of the Punjab polls, similar to allegations it faced before the Delhi polls. Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the plan had been afoot for the past two months, alleging that BJP government intended to link the party to crores of rupees allegedly received from drug traffickers ahead of the elections.

Bharadwaj pointed out that 58 companies were registered at the AAP headquarters address between July 19 and September 15, under the precise watch of a Central government department, to build a narrative that the party was operating hundreds of shell companies. He has now questioned how 58 GST registrations could have been made under different names at the address of a government residence and demanded an investigation.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “Before the Delhi elections, new false allegations were levelled against AAP everyday, and it was said that there had been a multi-crore scam in liquor. But after winning the elections, they could not even file a chargesheet in that case. The court discharged them at the chargesheet stage itself, saying that no case was made out.”