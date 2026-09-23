City to have 121 collection centres for disposal of old, damaged idols during festivals

NEW DELHI: Linking faith with cleanliness and environmental protection, the government has launched an initiative to ensure the dignified disposal of old and damaged religious idols and puja materials.

As part of the initiative, special collection centres are being set up at 110 identified locations across the city. Preparations have also been completed for artificial immersion ponds at 81 designated locations to facilitate the eco-friendly immersion of Ganesh idols.

People often leave old or damaged idols and puja material under trees, in parks, along roadsides and at other public places due to religious sentiments. While rooted in faith, the practice can affect the cleanliness of public spaces and the environment, said officials. To address this, the officials added, the government has identified 110 locations for special ‘collection centres’.

At suitable sites, including temples, designated containers will allow devotees to respectfully deposit old, damaged or other religious material, providing a clean, organised and dignified disposal option close to home.

Similarly, artificial immersion ponds have been prepared at 81 designated locations for Ganesh immersion during the festival. The arrangements include security, sanitation, lighting, medical aid, emergency services, traffic management and environmental safeguards.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to devotees to immerse Ganesh idols only at the designated artificial immersion sites and avoid the Yamuna and other water bodies.