Delhi Airport strengthens position as India's global aviation hub, ranked 28th in world

NEW DELHI: Indira Gandhi International Airport, operated by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has strengthened its position as India’s principal global aviation gateway by connecting 160 destinations, including 70 international ones.

An official release on Wednesday said that a network of 70 airlines, including six domestic carriers, operate at IGIA with 15 lakh passengers transferred every month

An international index, Megahubs 2026, which assessed 201 airports across the world, has ranked Delhi airport 28th. IGIA is the only Indian airport to figure in the list and is placed even ahead of Dubai when it comes to the top-30 connected airports in the world. .

The release said, “The airport's growing hub strength is reflected in the OAG Megahubs Index 2026 where Delhi Airport has climbed 11 places to 28th globally, from 39th in 2025 in just one year.”

Delhi's hub model is distinctly Indian - a vast domestic network feeding an expanding international network. The airport handles approximately 50,000 transfer passengers every day or nearly 1.5 million a month, highlighting its growing role as the connecting bridge between India's cities and the world.

Newly connected cities

The Airport has recently added international connectivity to Beijing and Namangan, Uzbekistan, while strengthening its domestic network with new connections to Bareilly, Daman, Ambikapur, Halwara (Ludhiana) and Kishangarh.

Delhi's network increasingly brings India's metros, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities into the global aviation system. Passengers from cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Indore, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati can use Delhi as a gateway to markets across Europe, North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Central Asia.