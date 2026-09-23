Delhi HC asks government, DTC why ESMA not invoked against protesting drivers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Delhi government and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) why ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) has not been invoked against DTC drivers who have been on strike for several days.

"We expect the State will review and take a decision as per law to ensure that the plying of DTC buses is maintained on the roads," a bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia made the remark while hearing a petition on the issue.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the DTC told the bench that steps have been taken by the DTC to address the situation and nearly 96% of the buses are now back in service, adding that “the DTC had sent a file to the Delhi government for invoking ESMA.”

The counsel added that there was no union of the DTC drivers and that persons involved are sending WhatsApp messages calling for the strike and vandalising the buses.

The bench noted the submission and disposed of the PIL, while asking the government to take a decision on invoking ESMA, saying that if the situation does not improve, the petitioner can approach the high court again.

According to the petition, bus drivers, conductors, and other personnel associated with the operation of public buses have been on strike since September 15 demanding an increase in their wages and other benefits.

The PIL had sought directions for “urgent restoration, maintenance, and continuity of public bus transport services in Delhi”.

It stated that due to the unavailability of free public transport provided for women, the women had to resort to taking expensive alternate modes of transport to commute.

“The strike is impacting lakhs of residents, students, daily-wage workers, salaried employees, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, patients and economically weaker commuters who depend upon affordable public transportation. Further, the strike shifted the pressure of commuters on the Delhi Metro services,” it added.