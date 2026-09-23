Kiran Bedi backs alumni funding push for revamp at St Stephen’s

NEW DELHI: Two months after St Stephen’s College reached out to its alumni to fund a comprehensive upgrade of its ageing infrastructure, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi on Tuesday spotlighted one of the concerns publicly, urging former students to come together to air-condition the college hall.

Posting on social media after attending a lecture at the college, Bedi noted that the main hall was not air-conditioned and called on alumni to support the upgrade.

She was at the campus on Monday to attend an inaugural lecture titled “Women, Institutions and the politics of access,” where she spoke about the challenges of being the first woman in the room.

Sharing the college’s lecture hall photograph on Tuesday, she wrote, “The hall of St Stephen’s College is not air-conditioned. Can the alumni come together to make it so? It will benefit all.”

Earlier, principal Susan Elias had sought financial support from alumni for multiple infrastructure projects. In the letter, Elias had flagged “pressing” requirements across the campus and invited alumni to fund specific initiatives, stressing transparency and traceability in the utilisation of contributions.