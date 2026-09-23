L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu asks police to develop women-centric patrol unit

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday addressed senior Delhi Police officials at the PHQ Auditorium, Jai Singh Road, in the presence of Commissioner of Police. This was the L-G’s second visit to Police Headquarters.

The interaction focused on initiatives undertaken since then, measurable outcomes, public response and remaining gaps. The L-G said the objective must be clear: a safer Delhi and greater confidence among citizens in their police.

On citizen-centric policing, the L-G directed that every police station be a place where citizens feel heard, helped and safe. He called for stronger connections between police stations, beat officers and communities, along with increased visible presence and foot and motorcycle patrolling in vulnerable, crime-prone and high-footfall areas, particularly around schools, colleges, markets and transport hubs.

Sandhu directed that Jan Sunwai grievances be tracked digitally, with every complaint acknowledged, tracked and acted upon within a defined timeline. Complaints concerning other departments should be promptly forwarded to the concerned agency.

Stressing that women’s safety is non-negotiable, he directed continued action against eve-teasing and harassment under Operation Shishtachar. Citing Goa Police’s “Pink Force” as a model, he directed Delhi Police to develop a similar Women-Centric Patrol Unit comprising trained women personnel for deployment at vulnerable hotspots.

He also directed regular school awareness programmes on POCSO, child safety, cybercrime and road safety, and sports activities for children aged 5 to 15 to strengthen police-community trust.

‘Release transferred cop within 15 days of order’

The Delhi Police has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) of all districts and units to relieve transferred personnel within 15 days of transfer orders and ensure they report to their new postings. Failure to comply will make the concerned DCP accountable, the circular said.