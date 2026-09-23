Kabul-bound flyer from Delhi airport held in bid to smuggle sandalwood

NEW DELHI: A passenger flying to Kabul from the Indira Gandhi International Airport was taken into custody before he could leave Delhi after he was found carrying nine container with sandalwood bars during pre-boarding security checks. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has handed over the flyer to the Customs for further action.

The flyer was to travel to Kabul by KAM Air’s flight RQ4402, scheduled to depart at 2.10 pm.

An official release said that during pre-embarkation security screening at Terminal-3 on Tuesday around noon, CISF personnel at the X-ray baggage screening point in the International Security Hold Area detected the containers in his baggage. Photos reveal nine plastic containers packed with thick small sandalwood sticks in his hand baggage.

“CISF immediately informed the Customs Department. A Customs Superintendent reached the screening point and the passenger, along with the detected material, was handed over to Customs for further examination and necessary action under law,” the release added.

As per the export policy notified by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade under the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act, 1992, export of sandalwood in any form is prohibited, subject to specified exceptions and conditions for certain finished and other permitted forms.