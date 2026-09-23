MCD commences pilot drone survey to improve property tax assessment

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a pilot drone-based survey of properties in two wards to improve property tax assessment and identify unassessed and under-assessed properties, officials said on Tuesday.

The aerial survey is being conducted in Rohini F Ward of Rohini Zone and Gharoli Ward of Shahdara South Zone as part of the first phase of the exercise, according to an official statement.

The MCD plans to combine drone imagery with GIS, LiDAR-based mapping, geo-tagging, artificial intelligence and 3D digital modelling to develop a more accurate property database.

The technology will help identify incorrectly mapped or duplicate property records and detect additional floors or constructions that may not be reflected in existing records, officials said.

It will also allow the civic body to compare declared and actual built-up areas and facilitate assessment based on factors such as built-up area, number of floors and property usage.

The integrated system is expected to reduce reliance on manual inspections and help the MCD monitor discrepancies, issue notices and track arrears and tax recovery through ward- and zone-level dashboards.

For residents, the exercise is expected to improve transparency in property records, reduce physical interaction with officials and facilitate faster grievance redressal through GIS-based systems.