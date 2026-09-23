Mobile vans in each district to deliver welfare scheme services to workers

NEW DELHI: As part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday flagged off four ‘Mobile Namo Shramik Seva Kendra Vans’ from the Delhi Secretariat.

The initiative aims to ensure that workers do not have to make repeated trips to government offices to access schemes and services, with essential facilities instead being made available in their own areas.

Gupta said workers play a crucial role in the construction and development of the city; hence, it is the government’s responsibility to take its services to them. The facility has been designed with this approach so that services are not confined to government offices but function as a mobile service unit.

It is said to provide workers with registration and renewal services in their own areas, information about government schemes, assistance with required documents, access to digital services, and guidance on government facilities and benefits.

The aim, she said, is not only to facilitate registration but also to connect workers with welfare schemes and assist them with information, the application process and required documents.

The initiative will also be extended to rest areas and essential facilities for gig workers, she added. A fleet of 13 mobile vans, one per district, will visit construction sites and labour hubs to offer on-the-spot registration for workers.