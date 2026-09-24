DDA okays six multi-modal projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Wednesday approved six Multi Modal Integration (MMI) projects by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and two road projects by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).
The meeting was attended by senior representatives of DDA, GNCTD, MoHUA, Delhi Traffic Police, DMRC, PWD, MCD, NDMC, Indian Railways and NCRTC.
The six MMI plans approved during the meeting cover GTB Nagar Metro Station on the Yellow Line, Sarita Vihar Metro Station on the Violet Line, Akshardham Metro Station on the Blue Line, Rohini West Metro Station on the Red Line, Malviya Nagar Metro Station on the Yellow Line and Shastri Park Metro Station on the Red Line.
The MMI plans cover an influence zone of approximately 300 metres around a Mass Rapid Transit System station and aim to improve access and last-mile connectivity, walkability and pedestrian safety, along with facilities for Metro and RRTS users. DMRC had prepared MMI plans for 31 Metro stations across Phase I and II Metro corridors in Delhi. With the approval of these six plans, all 31 plans have now been approved by UTTIPEC.
The meeting also approved a six-lane elevated corridor on Maa Anandmayee Marg from Outer Ring Road to Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, along with an underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection on Okhla Estate Marg. The elevated corridor in South Delhi is approximately 5.5 km long and will connect Outer Ring Road with Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
The corridor will bypass around 12 intersections on Maa Anandmayee Marg and is aimed at easing congestion caused by traffic generated from Okhla Phase I and II industrial areas. The proposed underpass and roundabout at the Crowne Plaza intersection will further help decongest traffic on Okhla Estate Marg.
The second road project relates to decongestion of Mukarba Chowk in northwest Delhi. It comprises widening the existing Road Over Bridge (ROB) on Outer Ring Road from six lanes to 10 lanes and constructing a four-lane ROB connecting Jahangirpuri Industrial Area with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar over the Delhi-Sonipat rail line.
The ROB widening is aimed at easing congestion for commuters travelling between Mukarba Chowk and Madhuban Chowk. The proposed new road is expected to shift an estimated 20 per cent of vehicular traffic currently moving through Mukarba Chowk and help reduce congestion on NH-44 near the junction.
The approved projects are expected to improve connectivity to Metro stations, strengthen last-mile access and pedestrian safety, and ease congestion at key traffic points in Delhi.