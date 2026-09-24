DDA okays six multi-modal projects

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Unified Traffic & Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre (UTTIPEC) on Wednesday approved six Multi Modal Integration (MMI) projects by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and two road projects by the Delhi government’s Public Works Department (PWD).

The meeting was attended by senior representatives of DDA, GNCTD, MoHUA, Delhi Traffic Police, DMRC, PWD, MCD, NDMC, Indian Railways and NCRTC.

The six MMI plans approved during the meeting cover GTB Nagar Metro Station on the Yellow Line, Sarita Vihar Metro Station on the Violet Line, Akshardham Metro Station on the Blue Line, Rohini West Metro Station on the Red Line, Malviya Nagar Metro Station on the Yellow Line and Shastri Park Metro Station on the Red Line.

The MMI plans cover an influence zone of approximately 300 metres around a Mass Rapid Transit System station and aim to improve access and last-mile connectivity, walkability and pedestrian safety, along with facilities for Metro and RRTS users. DMRC had prepared MMI plans for 31 Metro stations across Phase I and II Metro corridors in Delhi. With the approval of these six plans, all 31 plans have now been approved by UTTIPEC.