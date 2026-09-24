Delhi HC denies anticipatory bail to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in SC/ST Act case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday denied anticipatory bail to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti in a case alleging that he intentionally insulted and used caste-based slurs against Member of Parliament Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee said offences under Sections 3(1)(r) and 3(1)(s) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were "prima facie" made out against Bharti. The court noted that there was a statutory bar on granting anticipatory bail under the Act.

The court was hearing Bharti's plea challenging a trial court order passed on September 7 rejecting his pre-arrest bail application.

An FIR was registered against Bharti on August 23 under the SC/ST Act, relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over a video posted on his social media account.

The complaint alleged that Bharti used caste-based and abusive language against Dalit leader and MP Chandrashekhar Azad, made objectionable remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar, used sexually degrading language about women and issued threats.

Bharti argued that the provisions of the SC/ST Act were not attracted in the case and claimed he had expressed a nuanced view on reservation. He also contended that he had not targeted Azad because of his caste identity but was reacting to comments allegedly made against his sister.

Opposing the plea, Delhi Police told the court that Bharti had insulted a particular caste in his statements and had knowingly targeted the community.

The police also submitted that Bharti was a "habitual offender" and had previously made adverse remarks against a former Chief Justice of India.