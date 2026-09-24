Govt sanctions Rs 1,850 crore as share of three civic bodies in state revenue

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the release of the second instalment of the Basic Tax Assignment (BTA) for the financial year 2026–27. A total amount of Rs 1,850.66 crore has been sanctioned for Delhi’s three civic bodies—the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB). The concurrence for this payment was approved on September 21.

Regarding the purpose of the allocation, the government stated that the funds will support core municipal and civic duties across the capital, including waste collection and garbage disposal, repair and maintenance of neighbourhood roads, streetlights and local parks, and the smooth functioning of primary schools and local health dispensaries.