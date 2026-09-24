Inspection flags repair needs in schools

NEW DELHI: A comprehensive inspection of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) schools has flagged major repair requirements in 254 schools and minor repair needs in another 667, with toilets emerging as one of the biggest infrastructure concerns across the civic body’s schools.

According to data accessed by this newspaper and officials aware of the matter, 1,460 of the corporation’s 1,488 schools were covered during an external inspection conducted in the last week of August and the first week of September. Of these, around 921 schools were identified as requiring either major or minor repairs.

Toilet infrastructure accounted for a substantial share of the identified deficiencies. Around 112 schools were found to require major toilet repairs, while another 466 required minor repairs. The condition of main gates was also flagged, with 50 schools requiring major repairs and 318 requiring minor repairs.

According to officials, repair work has already been initiated for several infrastructure issues, including building repairs, toilets, main gates and boundary walls. For minor repairs, heads of schools receive funds annually, and the corporation is currently in the process of releasing funds for the current academic year.