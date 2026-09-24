Kanchan Chander’s Abstract Turn

After five decades of working with drawing, printmaking, painting and mixed media, artist Kanchan Chander is now turning to abstraction, exploring architectural forms, geometry and space while retaining the figurative elements that have long shaped her work.

Her retrospective, ‘The Grammar of the Self: Kanchan Chander – Prints and Drawings’, brings together works from across her career. Curated by Kishore Singh, the show will remain on display until October 31, at Delhi’s Gallery Ragini.

Singh, who has known Chander as an artist for around three decades, says he has long been drawn to her printmaking and drawing. For him, putting together a retrospective spanning nearly 50 years meant selecting and editing works, placing them into categories and looking at how they speak to one another. “It was quite a formidable task. Also, a hugely enjoyable task, and for me, a learning exercise because I was able to explore so many of her older works in great depth,” he adds.

For the love of art

Chander explains that her work has been shaped by her experiences of living and studying in places including East Berlin, Santiago and Paris. Her work made in France, for instance, included a series based on noses. Chander recalls that she received a French Government scholarship in 1984 to study for a year at the École des Beaux-Arts in France. And the prominent noses of the Parisians caught her eye.

Chander’s time in Chile led to works featuring Chilean faces. The Chilean portraits, Singh says, carry an emotional quality. Made when Chile was under dictatorship, he describes them as “haunting”, particularly because of the expressions in the eyes of the men and women she portrayed.

Meanwhile, the portraits from the late 1970s to early 1980s feature faces rendered in ink and Conté (a type of crayon made with powdered graphite or charcoal) on paper, with spontaneous strokes giving them an expressive quality. Her self-portraits span various mediums, including watercolour, Conté, pencil colours and poster colours.